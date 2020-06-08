Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

What it means to defund police
Jun 8, 2020

What it means to defund police

Plus: Why the jobs report needed a correction, how aggregated economic data contributes to racial inequality and the problem of child care during a pandemic.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

What it means to defund police

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 8, 2020
Minneapolis City Council members want to dismantle the Police Department. So what kind of service could take its place?
Minnesota State Patrol officers block a road during protests in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Despite anti-racism pledges, few large companies have Black CEOs

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 8, 2020
Many brands have said recently that they oppose racism and support their Black colleagues. But the composition of leadership ranks don't reflect those sentiments.
Roger Ferguson, Jr., CEO of TIAA, is one of the four Black CEOs who lead Fortune 500 companies.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
COVID-19

Economies are reopening, but the child care question persists

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 8, 2020
An industry stretched thin before the pandemic is now at a breaking point.
A mother helps her daughters with schoolwork in March. As the economy opens back up, school programs remain shut down.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
COVID-19

How’s the economy? vs. how’s the economy for each of us?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 8, 2020
If you want to answer the second question, you’ve got to 'disaggregate' the data.
Macroeconomic data can help you see the big picture — the forest. But if you want to understand how groups within the economy are doing, examine the trees.
Patrick Pleul/DPA/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

A company rebounds after learning hard lessons from COVID-19 outbreak

by Blake Farmer
Jun 8, 2020
The virus sickened about a dozen employees at a Nashville tire distributor. Now those workers are trying to put their experience to good use..
The sales team at Dunlap & Kyle sits just outside General Manager Adam Waldrup's office, and most of them contracted COVID-19, with the first confirmed case April 2.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
COVID-19

Why was the May unemployment number wrong?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Jun 8, 2020
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with former BLS Commissioner Erica Groshen about the "misclassification" error.
Unemployment application forms outside a Florida library.
Chandan Khanna/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dive Out Mono/Poly
Starring You - Instrumental Shafiq Husayn
Straight Up Menace MC Eiht
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Dim Moss Of Aura
Roc Boys (And The Winner Is)... JAY-Z

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer