Jun 8, 2020
What it means to defund police
Plus: Why the jobs report needed a correction, how aggregated economic data contributes to racial inequality and the problem of child care during a pandemic.
Stories From this episode
What it means to defund police
Minneapolis City Council members want to dismantle the Police Department. So what kind of service could take its place?
Despite anti-racism pledges, few large companies have Black CEOs
Many brands have said recently that they oppose racism and support their Black colleagues. But the composition of leadership ranks don't reflect those sentiments.
Economies are reopening, but the child care question persists
An industry stretched thin before the pandemic is now at a breaking point.
How’s the economy? vs. how’s the economy for each of us?
If you want to answer the second question, you’ve got to 'disaggregate' the data.
A company rebounds after learning hard lessons from COVID-19 outbreak
The virus sickened about a dozen employees at a Nashville tire distributor. Now those workers are trying to put their experience to good use..
Why was the May unemployment number wrong?
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with former BLS Commissioner Erica Groshen about the "misclassification" error.
