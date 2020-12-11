How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
“Get the money out now”
Dec 11, 2020

“Get the money out now”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The next three weeks are going to be rough. Plus, who qualifies as an essential worker when it comes to vaccine distribution.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Still no relief

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about why there's still no new relief package and what the next three weeks are going to look like as several aid programs expire.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Community banks are thriving. Bankers worry it won't last.

by Justin Ho
Dec 11, 2020
A recent FDIC report found that community bank profits rose last quarter, thanks to fee income from PPP loans and mortgage refinancing.
La Salle State Bank in Illinois outsourced management of its ATMs to save costs.
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 11, 2020
Pilots, bankers, meatpacking plants and teachers all say they should be first for limited doses.
Farm laborers wash their hands before work in April in Greenfield, California. How are "essential workers" classified when it comes to vaccine distribution?
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Dry ice makers pressed to meet demand for vaccine distribution

by Erika Beras
Dec 11, 2020
Supercold storage is essential. But Is there enough dry ice to go around as the coronavirus vaccine is shipped around the country?
An employee makes dry ice pellets at Capitol Carbonic, a dry ice factory, in Baltimore, Maryland, in November.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Will business travel return to normal after the pandemic?

by Andy Uhler
Dec 11, 2020
Those who travel for work make up around 10% of airline passengers, but they account for between half and three-quarters of revenue.
A pilot wears a face covering as he walks through a mostly empty terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, May 5, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Motivation Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Adele
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Google lifts political ads ban, with Georgia Senate races still in play
Elections 2020
Google lifts political ads ban, with Georgia Senate races still in play
A huge wealth gap makes economic recovery harder for Black Americans
COVID-19
A huge wealth gap makes economic recovery harder for Black Americans

Marketplace has you covered.

Get our face mask as a bonus gift today! 

GIVE NOW
Vaccine delivery across the country faces complex supply chain challenges
COVID-19
Vaccine delivery across the country faces complex supply chain challenges