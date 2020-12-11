Dec 11, 2020
“Get the money out now”
The next three weeks are going to be rough. Plus, who qualifies as an essential worker when it comes to vaccine distribution.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Still no relief
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about why there's still no new relief package and what the next three weeks are going to look like as several aid programs expire.
Community banks are thriving. Bankers worry it won't last.
A recent FDIC report found that community bank profits rose last quarter, thanks to fee income from PPP loans and mortgage refinancing.
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Pilots, bankers, meatpacking plants and teachers all say they should be first for limited doses.
Dry ice makers pressed to meet demand for vaccine distribution
Supercold storage is essential. But Is there enough dry ice to go around as the coronavirus vaccine is shipped around the country?
Will business travel return to normal after the pandemic?
Those who travel for work make up around 10% of airline passengers, but they account for between half and three-quarters of revenue.
Music from the episode
20 Grand Palace RJD2
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Motivation Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
