The hangup on the Hill: Who’s liable for COVID infections at work or school?

One of the big sticking points in the stalled negotiations for a COVID-19 relief package up on Capitol Hill is liability protection.

Specifically, what kind of liability should businesses, schools and universities face if someone gets sick, or even dies, after contracting the virus at work or at school? And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans want broad liability protections in any deal.

Let’s say you run a university. One of your students catches COVID-19 and sues, arguing that it’s the school’s fault. You’d probably have the same concerns as Dr. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana.

“Clearly, we have concerns about certain liabilities. For example, if someone were to catch COVID-19, it’s not clear where they were infected, that we want to be sure that it’s not normally attached to the institution,” he said.

Verret is an immunologist by training, and he said assigning blame and potential legal liability is tough when a virus is spreading everywhere.

“Where my mixed feelings come in, I think it’s important that we should have a clear guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and others on what are best practices,” Verret said.

Because that’s been unclear, from a legal standpoint, throughout the pandemic. Various states and cities have different rules.

Karen Harned runs the Small Business Legal Center at the National Federation of Independent Business, which has been pushing for a liability shield.

“We also think that it is important to make sure that if somebody is filing a complaint, they have to really do their due diligence,” she said — diligence to prove they were infected at the business they’re suing.

Other small business groups, including the progressive Main Street Alliance, say business owners are much more worried about keeping their doors open right now — and getting federal aid to help — than they are about potential lawsuits.

“If you’re acting reasonably, if you’re abiding by what your governor or mayor or whomever says, that’s going to be something you can fall back on to say, ‘Well, what more should I have done?'” said Davis Senseman, a lawyer who works with Main Street Alliance of Minnesota.

And that, Senseman said, is a liability defense on its own.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What happens if the federal government does not provide more money to state and local governments in the next round of coronavirus relief? Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are bound by balanced budget requirements, meaning that when revenues decline, they’re forced to either reduce spending or increase taxes. Without federal assistance, the revenue drop would likely result in more job losses, said Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. State and local governments employ more workers than any other sector, Gordon said. What will it take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine? There’s a saying in public health that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their minds. So what’ll it take? Building trust, said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic for that. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered. Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. Read More Collapse