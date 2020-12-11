Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?

Americans could start to receive doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine next week. Frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first to get the shots, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line.

Federal guidelines consider almost 70% of Americans to be working in essential industries. So there are now a slew of companies and trade groups making their cases to federal and state authorities.

“There’s no doubt that there’s going to be a healthy fight over who should be prioritized when it comes to access to vaccines,” said Geoff Freeman, CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.

His organization is fighting for packaging workers who keep toilet paper and cleaning supplies on shelves.

KatieRose McCullough, director of scientific and regulatory affairs for the North American Meat Institute, is making the case for meatpacking workers.

“When we aren’t able to operate safely for our employees, what happens is a backup of food,” she said, noting many meat and poultry workers come from vulnerable populations and have limited access to health care in the rural areas they live.

Pilots, bankers, ride-share drivers and other groups say their workers need the vaccine first.

“These are really complicated decisions, and we have to balance the tradeoffs,” said Francine Blau, a Cornell University labor economist. Some workers have greater contact with the public, some keep food and supplies flowing, while some are important to society’s functioning, like teachers.

“We really have learned how essential schools are to our economy,” said Kathi Griffin, the president of the Illinois Education Association. She said while many educators are able to work remotely, getting them safely back into classrooms will benefit children and their parents, who can then focus on their own jobs.

The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when. Currently, some states include teachers as a priority, while others put them behind prison guards and food workers.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What happens if the federal government does not provide more money to state and local governments in the next round of coronavirus relief? Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are bound by balanced budget requirements, meaning that when revenues decline, they’re forced to either reduce spending or increase taxes. Without federal assistance, the revenue drop would likely result in more job losses, said Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. State and local governments employ more workers than any other sector, Gordon said. What will it take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine? There’s a saying in public health that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their minds. So what’ll it take? Building trust, said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic for that. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered. Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. Read More Collapse