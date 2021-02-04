I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Even consumer confidence is partisan now
Feb 4, 2021

Even consumer confidence is partisan now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, Big Oil's big losses and making investing boring again.

Segments From this episode

GameStop

What does the GameStop story mean for regular investors?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 4, 2021
Neil Irwin of The New York Times discusses the "laziest, simplest approach" to investing and says aspects of populism have long influenced the markets.
A GameStop store in New York. The retailer's stock, which became a populist battleground, has plunged in recent trading sessions.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Different Now Chastity Belt
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Feather Little Dragon
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Why Valentine’s Day shipping delays are this CEO’s “biggest fear”
Why Valentine’s Day shipping delays are this CEO’s “biggest fear”
U.S. falls out of top 10 in measure of innovation
U.S. falls out of top 10 in measure of innovation
For those who received unemployment benefits last year, a possible tax surprise
For those who received unemployment benefits last year, a possible tax surprise
Puerto Rican businesses hang on in an economy shaped by disaster
COVID-19
Puerto Rican businesses hang on in an economy shaped by disaster