Jul 23, 2020
When the U.S. sneezes…
Well, you know the rest. Plus: a clickbait merger, chambers of commerce and why gig workers are especially vulnerable right now.
Segments From this episode
If the U.S. economy gets sick, other countries could catch 'pneumonia'
The U.S. health crisis isn't just depressing the national economy. The global economy could feel it, too.
How will minority-owned businesses fare in CARES 4.0?
In a Thursday hearing, the Senate was told how Black business owners faced hurdles accessing Paycheck Protection Program funding.
Older volunteers are a key part of the food bank economy
Why one 86-year-old started volunteering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gig workers worry about losing federal jobless benefits
If the $600-a-week pandemic payment disappears, many may have trouble covering their basic expenses.
PPP boosted employment through early June, study finds
As many as 3.2 million jobs were added by the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but the long-term effect is unknown.
Chambers of commerce grapple with pandemic's burdens on local businesses
Chambers must navigate a new landscape that includes shutdowns, PPP applications and changing promotional strategies.
Music from the episode
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
First Choice Oddisee
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Vide Noir Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer