When the U.S. sneezes…
Jul 23, 2020

When the U.S. sneezes…

Well, you know the rest. Plus: a clickbait merger, chambers of commerce and why gig workers are especially vulnerable right now.

Segments From this episode

If the U.S. economy gets sick, other countries could catch 'pneumonia'

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jul 23, 2020
The U.S. health crisis isn't just depressing the national economy. The global economy could feel it, too.
A "Detour" sign outside the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. The economic downturn in the United States is likely to hurt the global economy, says economist Susan M. Collins of the University of Michigan.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How will minority-owned businesses fare in CARES 4.0?

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 23, 2020
In a Thursday hearing, the Senate was told how Black business owners faced hurdles accessing Paycheck Protection Program funding.
Black business owners had a particularly rough time getting access to Paycheck Protection Program funds at first, says Ronald Busby, president of U.S. Black Chambers.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Older volunteers are a key part of the food bank economy

by Alli Fam
Jul 23, 2020
Why one 86-year-old started volunteering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SDI productions
COVID-19

Gig workers worry about losing federal jobless benefits

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 23, 2020
If the $600-a-week pandemic payment disappears, many may have trouble covering their basic expenses.
Gig workers have received unemployment benefits many would not have been entitled to before pandemic assistance began.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

PPP boosted employment through early June, study finds

by Justin Ho
Jul 23, 2020
As many as 3.2 million jobs were added by the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but the long-term effect is unknown.
With the coronavirus closing many businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program saved millions of jobs that would have been lost, according to MIT research.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Chambers of commerce grapple with pandemic's burdens on local businesses

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 23, 2020
Chambers must navigate a new landscape that includes shutdowns, PPP applications and changing promotional strategies.
COVID-19 has altered the landscape for local chambers of commerce, who function to promote local businesses.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
First Choice Oddisee
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Vide Noir Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
