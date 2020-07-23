Older volunteers are a key part of the food bank economy

The demand for services provided by food banks across the country has risen in this pandemic. For many food banks, older volunteers play a key role. When Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of the hunger-relief charity Feeding America, in April, she told Ryssdal that “the majority of our 2 million volunteers in normal times are over 70 years old.”

She explained that she would never want a volunteer to risk their own health during the pandemic to come in, but the loss of many older volunteers was causing “an additional headwind for us.”

Joyce Idema is an 86-year-old retired resident of Sante Fe, New Mexico, who began volunteering for her local Food Bank, the Food Depot, during the pandemic. Idema said she was motivated to do so after reading in her local newspaper that “the demand for food in Sante Fe was so enormous that they couldn’t keep up with the preparation and distribution of food.”

She decided that since she was “in perfect health,” this “was something good” she could do. In the month of April, the Food Depot distributed over 1 million pounds of food to people in Northern New Mexico, which is more than double its normal monthly distribution. Idema has been volunteering several days a week and plans to keep coming back. She feels very safe at the Food Bank, as volunteers are able to social distance, wear masks and gloves, and work stations are routinely sanitized.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse