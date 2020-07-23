Gig workers worry about losing federal jobless benefits

Jennifer Jessie has a one-woman SAT and ACT tutoring business in Woodbridge, Virginia. Heading into the spring, she had lots of work lined up. Then COVID-19 hit in mid-March, and the cancellations started.

“So when people would contact me, I would say, ‘I don’t think there’s going to be an SAT or ACT, and with money being so tight I would hate for you to waste your money,’ ” she said.

Her income’s down from $1,000 per week to less than $200. As a solo business owner, she wasn’t sure where to turn.

“It’s never really clear what I’m able to apply for. So I started with [Paycheck Protection Program] loans,” she said.

She didn’t get one, but she did get on unemployment — through the federal program that opens up benefits to independent contractors and gig workers.

She’s received about $2,000. That kind of money is a godsend in this pandemic-shocked economy, said Heidi Shierholz at the Economic Policy Institute, calling it “absolutely essential.”

About 10 million or more people who wouldn’t ordinarily qualify for state benefits are getting them now. The federal government’s picking up the tab and adding $600 a week. But that’s about to run out.

“We are talking about a pretty mammoth drop in the income if the $600 is allowed to expire,” Shierholz said.

Take the example of Zac Crofford, a theatrical technical director in Austin, Texas. He’s been able to make it through so far on unemployment. But when the extra $600 from the feds disappears?

“I don’t know. That’ll leave me at $400 a month with Texas’ unemployment benefits, which is impossible to live on,” he said.

Crofford said he won’t have enough to cover basic expenses or keep up his studio and equipment until theaters open again.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse