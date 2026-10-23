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Oct 23, 2026

Treasury yields, tech stocks, and consumer sentiment all took a slide this week

As war in the Middle East continues, what’s the economic view like for the Fed, consumers, and businesses?

Weekly Wrapby Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
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Drops in tech stocks led to dips in some of the major indices this week.
Drops in tech stocks led to dips in some of the major indices this week.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

As war in the Middle East continues, oil prices are soaring, and U.S. treasury yields are going the opposite way. As next week's rate decision approaches, how are Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh and his team weighing these factors?

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment continues to slip downward, and tech stocks are sliding as returns on AI investment remain out of reach. What are we hearing from companies and business leaders as they navigate this moment?

Jordyn Holman, a business reporter at the New York Times, and Sudeep Reddy, Washington bureau chief at MSNOW, joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to discuss the American economy and the rest of the week’s news for the Weekly Wrap.

To listen to their conversation, use the play button at the top of the page.

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