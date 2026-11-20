The big news of the week was AI, with Anthropic’s historic public debut on Thursday. Following that mega-IPO, tech stocks took a turn for the worse, and selloffs continued into Friday.

The rest of the economy kept itself busy while the stock market tumbled. President Donald Trump took a trip to China. Retail sales came in hot, rising 7% in October year-over-year. Federal Reserve governors across the country gave speeches, signaling a rate hike to come.

To cover all that and the rest of the week’s economic news, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Sudeep Reddy, Washington bureau chief at MS NOW, and Catherine Rampell, economics editor at The Bulwark, for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.