Buying groceries is a routine chore for many of us, but it can still come with a surprising amount of emotion. Almost every purchase can feel like it says something about who you are and your relationship with money: Are you the kind of grocery shopper who clips coupons and compares prices across stores? Do you sometimes splurge on the nicer olive oil, only to regret the extravagance?

It’s easy to feel like you spent too much, wasted food or prioritized the wrong things, especially now that groceries cost so much more than they used to and wages haven’t necessarily kept pace. And of course, even having choices about what to buy or worrying about food waste is a privilege, when so many people are struggling just to put food on the table.

Host Reema Khrais is joined by UC San Diego neuroeconomist Uma Karmarkar and Stylist wellness editor Miranda Larbi to unpack our complicated feelings around spending money on food, why it can feel so emotionally loaded and whether some of that guilt can actually help us make better choices.

A few takeaways from their discussion:

Decision fatigue in the grocery store: Navigating competing values as a consumer can feel like a cognitive minefield: maybe you want to buy organic, but also need to stick to a budget; maybe you want to support your local farmers market, but strawberries are so much cheaper at the big box store! Karmarkar says, “That integration of all of those different factors is a lot of mental energy, a little bit stressful, and then pulls along all these other considerations we have about what we should and shouldn't be doing.”

Inherited “rules” around food and money: Larbi’s parents grew up in the UK during post-WWII rations, which influenced her own values around food: “There is so much guilt in our family about food waste, but that's because they were brought up being like, ‘This is the most unpatriotic thing you can do!’” But as adults, we can examine those rules and reassess whether they still make sense for us. Khrais asks, “Does this rule still fit the life I'm living now, or is it making me feel ashamed every time I try to take care of myself?"

Guilty pleasures: According to a behavioral science study, reinforcing guilt around consumption (think: “this is a particularly decadent piece of chocolate!”) can make the food actually taste better. Karmarkar explains: “Mild amounts of guilt, where you're sort of giving yourself permission to do the guilt-inducing thing, can sometimes make things a little more fun [and] taste better.”

Guilt can serve a purpose: “Emotion exists for a reason. It can be healthy. It can be helpful,” says Karmarkar. On the one hand, she doesn’t think we should over-dwell on guilt for food waste, but on the other hand, guilt can provide useful information to help us update our behaviors. “That feedback that your mental state is giving you is relevant information for changing how you live.”

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