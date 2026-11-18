The Booker Prize, which is a big one in the literary world, was announced earlier this month. The winner is “The End of Everything,” described as a “post-apocalyptic adventure.” Its author, M. John Harrison, receives 50,000 pounds sterling (about $66,000), along with a big dose of publicity.

That attention will likely be welcome: It comes at a time when book coverage in legacy media has dwindled. Earlier this year, The Washington Post ended its book review section, known as Book World. Last year, the Associated Press stopped publishing its weekly book reviews. The loss of that criticism has made ripples throughout the book and publishing landscape.

One person who felt the effects immediately was Ron Charles. He lost his job as a book critic at The Washington Post in February. Many people in his situation might have taken the day to eat doughnuts. Drink wine. Watch bad TV.

Not Charles. Within hours, he announced he was moving his criticism to Substack.

“You know what it was?” Charles said. “A friend of mine who was an agent, I talked to him that day, and he said, ‘Ron, you've got 15 minutes of fame here. Use it.’”

Charles’ Substack now has over 37,000 subscribers, and enough of them pay to read his reviews that he’s able to make a living. While he misses his colleagues at the Post and the support the organization provided, he likes the freedom that comes with being on his own. He can easily try new stuff, swear if he feels like it, and interact directly with his readers.

Ron Charles' headshot from when he joined The Washington Post back in 2005. 21 years later, the Post laid him off and ended its book review section. Julia Ewan/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

“They comment, and they talk back and forth,” Charles said. “I did not have that at the Post.”

While Charles never took a day off from writing about books, he worries that with The Washington Post and the AP ending their book reviews, there are now fewer opportunities for readers to find the book that’s right for them.

“Great books will still be written and still be found,” Charles said. “What we need to think about is the whole ecosystem of publishing.”

Charles isn’t so worried about the big-name authors or books with giant publicity budgets that make up the big trees in that ecosystem. But he’s concerned about the debut authors and novels on niche topics that make up the bushes and plants.

“There are so many little gems,” he said. “We need lots of different critics out there to find this stuff, to comment, to bring it to people's attention … as that fades away, that whole ecosystem becomes more of a monoculture.”

Publishers say winning a prominent prize like the Booker, or even being a finalist for it, can help bring welcome attention to a book. Transit Books is the publisher of “May We Feed the King,” by Rebecca Perry, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

The press is a non-profit based in Berkeley with five full-time employees, run by the husband and wife team of Adam Levy and Ashley Nelson Levy. Despite the publicity that comes with being nominated for an award, with fewer book review sections out there, Adam Levy is worried some boundary-pushing books could get left behind.

“They need to be argued over, thought through,” he said. “It takes people who are looking around with a really careful eye to help make that stuff possible.”

While Levy misses professional criticism and is concerned that his books will be harder for readers to discover, he points out his publishing house has also benefitted from the rise of amateur criticism on social media.

The internet got really into a book that Transit published a few years ago called “I Who Have Never Known Men,” by Jacqueline Harpman. It’s about a group of women trapped in a bunker.

"I Who Have Never Known Men" was originally published in French in 1995. Transit Books published an English translation almost 30 years later, and it took off on BookTok. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace

“You don’t find out why they’re underground. You don’t know why they are in the bunker,” said Gabriella Runnels in her review on TikTok. “To me, that is a beautiful metaphor for being alive at all.”

Runnels, who appears on social media under the username BookGabber, is a data scientist whose hobby is critiquing books. She’s careful to add context to her reviews — she doesn’t just say “I liked it.”

“It's really important for us to set high standards and to read carefully,” Runnels said. “I think it provides a valuable service to society, to let books be truly understood.”

Last year, Americans bought over 780 million hardcovers and paperbacks, 12% more than in 2019, according to data from the global research company Circana. However, what people are reading is changing. Fiction sales have exploded, while non-fiction has dropped off a bit.

This shifting critical landscape makes predicting the next bestseller more complicated.

“It's changed the nature of discovery,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes and Noble, which has more than 730 bookstores throughout the U.S.

When Daunt first opened his own bookshop in London in the 1990s (called Daunt Books), he would be at the railway station every Friday evening to pick up the Saturday morning newspapers.

“So that we could open up the reviews and make sure we had the right books in the morning for our customers,” he said. “Then we’d be back there on Saturday evening to do the same again for Sunday.”

Now, Daunt said, reviews still hold weight, but so do podcasters and social media personalities, who might start talking up a book that came out months ago.

“There's a degree of serendipity and randomness about it, which makes it quite challenging for the bookseller,” he said.

However, with fewer newspaper reviews out there shaping the conversation, there’s an opportunity for booksellers to direct customers to certain titles. Sometimes, at Barnes and Noble, Daunt will see a bookseller’s recommendation create a local bestseller that will occasionally ignite enthusiasm nationally.

“Our job as booksellers is to fan those flames when we think, in particular, they are driving sales of good books,” he said.

Daunt said that every time there's a huge burst of enthusiasm around an individual book, it helps drive sales for other books.

“It still is the case that we are seeing this astonishing energy around books, and we all sort of slightly scratch our heads as we wring our hands,” he said.

Daunt said there’s still a readership for professional book criticism, and he, along with many others I spoke to for this story, mourns the fact that there’s less of it.

Critic Ron Charles did sound one note of macabre hope: he said book criticism has been dying for over 100 years now.

“But that's a good thing,” he said. “As long as it continues to die, we're okay.”