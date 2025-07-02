What once was taboo has now gone mainstream. As television and print audiences have dwindled over recent years, social media is now the No. 1 place for Americans to get their news updates.

Detailed in the report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, Americans across the political spectrum are using social media for news consumptions over traditional avenues. However, conservative influencers have seen the largest audiences and most engagement.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Nic Newman, a co-author of the report, to talk about the state of news consumption in the U.S.

More on this

“Overview and key findings of the 2025 Digital News Report” — from the Reuters Institute and the University of Oxford