In a little less than three weeks, Federal Reserve leadership will meet to make their next decision on interest rates. As of now, the central bank is expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percent, like it did back in September.

That said, Fed governor Christopher Waller was on CNBC this week, where he said the Fed should hike rates by half of a percent.

The Federal Reserve typically moves rates by a quarter percentage point at a time, because it doesn’t want to shock the economy if there’s no reason to, per Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at SGH Macro Advisors.

“The general logic behind a moderate pace of rate changes is to give the economy time to adjust,” he said

But Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that right now, the Fed might need to shock the economy if it really wants to bring down inflation.

A half-percentage point rate hike would slow the economy more quickly, Duy said. “And it would presumably signal to everyone, ‘Wait a second, the Fed is very much serious about bringing down inflation, and they’re willing to tolerate some damage to the economy.’”

The Fed could also get the same result by raising rates by a quarter percent in December and then doing that again in January.

But Preston Mui, senior economist at Employ America, said for that to send the same signal, the Fed would have to be very clear about its plans to keep hiking interest rates.

“And usually, when they start doing these hiking or cutting cycles, there’s communication of some intent to do more,” he said.

Thing is, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has decided to stop telling the public where the Fed thinks rates are headed.

So now that the Fed is cutting back on communication? “I think what Waller is doing here is saying, ‘Well, that means that these rate moves might have to be more dramatic in order to signal our intentions,’” Mui said.

In other words, if the Fed really wants to raise rates without giving us any clues about its plans for next year, then it may as well do a big rate hike in December.