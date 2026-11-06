How the economy looks post-midterms

The election may have absorbed much of the media’s attention this week, but a lot happened in the economy, too.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey came out on Tuesday, which notably found that the quits rate was up slightly. On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that labor productivity increased 3.6% in the third quarter. And on Friday, the jobs report said that the economy added 165,000 jobs last month.

Taken all together, the labor market looks like it’s in pretty good shape, despite higher interest rates and rising prices.

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talked with Catherine Rampell, economics editor at The Bulwark, and Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union about the labor market, the election, and more for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player below the headline to listen to their conversation.