Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Nov 6, 2026

How the economy looks post-midterms

This week’s elections brought dramatic change to the country — how will it shape the economy? Plus, new jobs data shows a pretty healthy labor market, despite higher interest rates and prices.

Weekly Wrapby Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Download
An election party on Tuesday hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia. Around the country, Democrats saw sweeping success.
An election party on Tuesday hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia. Around the country, Democrats saw sweeping success.
Erik S. Lesser/AFP via Getty Images

The election may have absorbed much of the media’s attention this week, but a lot happened in the economy, too.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey came out on Tuesday, which notably found that the quits rate was up slightly. On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that labor productivity increased 3.6% in the third quarter. And on Friday, the jobs report said that the economy added 165,000 jobs last month.

Taken all together, the labor market looks like it’s in pretty good shape, despite higher interest rates and rising prices.

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talked with Catherine Rampell, economics editor at The Bulwark, and Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union about the labor market, the election, and more for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player below the headline to listen to their conversation.

Long reads from the week

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    3 hours ago
    25:32
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    10 hours ago
    6:20
  • Marketplace Tech
    15 hours ago
    13:59
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    2 days ago
    30:17
  • Million Bazillion
    4 days ago
    29:48
  • Make Me Smart
    5 months ago
    24:33