It's that time of year when we've all got food on the brain. Images of glistening turkeys and steaming pies right out of the oven. But, increasingly out in the world, you might have noticed those kinds of images looking a bit off. Thanks to AI.

It's the topic for today's “Uncanny AI,” our regular series about those times AI just makes us feel icky. Brady Brickner-Wood wrote about the scourge of AI food images for The New Yorker. He said the worst examples can look sweaty, unnaturally fractal, almost insect-like.

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“The Unique Horrors of A.I. Food Slop” from The New Yorker