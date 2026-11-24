The end-of-year holidays are upon us, which means a lot of stores and advertisers are trying really hard to get you to spend, spend, spend! It can be tough to feel like you’re making the best decisions for you and your wallet. But Bridget and Ryan have got you covered with Million Bazillion’s Shopping Guide, a four-week series that gives listeners the tools they need to navigate this holiday shopping season and to become smarter and savvier shoppers in the future.

Follow along with us to learn about how stores and our own brains trick us into spending more money than we meant, how to take control of your spending decisions, and how to get the skills you need to feel confident when you’re standing in the aisles or at checkout. Plus, our printable Shopping Guide includes fun activities, coloring pages, and thoughtful questions to help practice what you learn.

This week, we’re teaming up with the folks from Forever Ago to reshare an episode about one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday. We’ll break down how it started, and how to spot the difference between a deal and a loss leader!

Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about Black Friday:

What are some Black Friday “deals” you might want to watch out for? What are some ways to prepare for holiday shopping to make sure you’re shopping smart? What’s the best gift you’ve ever received or given?

Tip jar

For listeners who want to learn more about Black Friday shopping, we’ve got ideas!

The holidays aren’t just a time for giving and getting gifts. Check out this guide of ideas for how your kids can take part in giving back to your community.

Budgeting is an important part of holiday shopping. Check out this episode of Marketplace’s “Financially Inclined” to break down budgeting basics.

Gimme 5

Thanks for listening to this season of “Million Bazillion”! If your kid has a question about money or the economy they’d want answered in a future episode, send it to us using this online form.