At gatherings of family and friends for Thanksgiving, a lot of people are spending part of the holiday weekend playing — with kids, sure, but also, quite possibly, with other adults. Perhaps sitting down to a group puzzle or board game, maybe browsing online for sports trading cards or stuffed Pokemon characters.

Turns out toys, as a consumer category, are all the rage this season. They’re driving overall retail sales higher heading into the holidays. Sales of toys, games, dolls, building sets, trading cards, and the like were up 20% from January through September, according to market research firm Circana.

Is this a sign consumers have some cash on hand? .Are financially stressed and looking for escape? Or maybe we’re just really into fruit-shaped squishies and Star Wars AT-AT troop transports made out of Legos.

“One of the things that is driving this is the ‘kidult’ market,” said industry expert Chris Byrne at the Toy Guy. “Fifty-five percent of toy sales in the first half were adult-only households.”

Kidult is a term coined back in the 2010s that encompasses adults 18-and-up who are buying toys for their own use.

What are they spending it up on now?

“Action figures and trading cards — both in Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, two franchises that have a huge adult fan base,” he said.

Sports-related collecting and card-trading are driving even more sales, said Kristen McLean at Circana.

“We have growth in NFL, FIFA — FIFA was massive this year,” she said.

Or a Lego project you might make with your kids, but only adults in the room will understand.

“We have the ‘Home Alone’ house — from the movie — which is a $380 set, totally appealing to adult collectors and nostalgia,” McLean said.

She said despite low consumer sentiment overall, there’s plenty of consumer spending capacity for toys this year: “The toy market typically performs well in times when people are a little stressed out,” McLean said.

One person adding to the kidult market is 40-year-old Carlsen Rockwell. He plays a tabletop strategy game called Warhammer 40,000.

“Players collect models that they then assemble and paint. I’m oftentimes obsessing over which chain sword I want to put on a guy, or which cauldron I put on his shoulder,” he said.

Rockwell could spend several thousand dollars for a Warlord Titan — two feet tall — but most of what he buys are two-inch miniatures.

“I have to exercise a little discipline to make sure that I’m not blowing my whole hobby budget,” he said. Right now, he said that’s $50 to $100 a month.