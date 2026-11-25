Consumer purchasing power is diminishing, thanks to inflation and slowed wage growth. Plus: tariff-proof cooking, utility board elections, and the petroleum-fueled American Dream.
Prices were up 3.8% year-over-year in the October PCE, moving farther away from the Fed’s 2% target.
Consumer spending rose 0.3% in October — and so did inflation. That basically means spending was flat, despite the run-up to the holiday season.
How the fossil fuel industry used decades of mass marketing to sell the American Dream via petroleum products.
Utility board commission races became a focus for some communities — including one in Georgia — during the midterms.
At Budget Bytes, senior test kitchen editor Jess Rice focuses on tariff-proofing holiday recipes.