Utility board commissions aren’t typically the kind of government positions that get a lot of attention during elections. However, they have recently begun to get more scrutiny from a public that is fed up with high energy bills.

Linda Poon, a writer for CityLab at Bloomberg, wrote about a race in Georgia that exemplified the growing attention surrounding utility boards nationwide.

“When you pay an energy bill, you're not just paying for the usage of energy,” Poon said. “You're also footing some of the profits that these companies are allowed to make. The responsibility of these boards is to make sure that that profit is reasonable.”

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott spoke to Poon about her recent article on utility board commission elections.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.