Just last week, NVIDIA’s board made it clear that Jensen Huang would not be returning as CEO. During the company’s earnings call, board chairman Harvey Jones delivered a pretty definitive-sounding message.

“Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO, and board member. The NVIDIA board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” he told investors.

But of course, things changed quickly, after markets faltered and President Trump intervened to help restore Jensen Huang to leadership of the company he co-founded more than three decades ago.

A similar leadership reversal played out at OpenAI almost exactly three years ago, with CEO Sam Altman.

And this idea that the fate of a company — maybe even the economy — rests in the hands of one man, a charismatic founder? That mythology has long been foundational to the culture of the tech industry, says David Karpf, a professor of political communication at George Washington University.

He spoke with Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino about the cult of the founder.

More on this

Inside Nvidia, Not Everyone Is Celebrating Jensen Huang’s Return — from Wired

Inside the Trump pressure campaign that restored Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO — from CNN

Nvidia brought Jensen Huang back. But the investigations aren’t over — from CNBC