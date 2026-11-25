What would life be like without fossil fuels?

No gas-powered cars or buses. No disposable plastic bags at the grocery store. No polyester or nylon t-shirts.

Petroleum products are everywhere. They’ve become embedded in the American way of life.

“You think of that house in the suburbs with the white picket fence around it, sort of that idea of the American Dream,” said Kate Yoder, senior staff writer at Grist. “What you don't really realize when you think of that is how fossil fuels powered that way of life — in terms of everything from the car to everything in the household.”

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott spoke with Yoder about her analysis on how fossil fuels shaped the American Dream through marketing campaigns dating back to the ’50s.

Click the audio player below the headline to hear their conversation.