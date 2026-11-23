The climate change talks known as COP31 collapsed on Sunday without an agreement on how to move forward on fighting global warming. There are major disagreements over phasing out fossil fuels and how to help poor countries cope with the changing climate.

But while governments may not agree, the economic incentives to fight climate change are as strong as they’ve ever been.

“I’ve been to about nine COPs in a row, and that was the most highly charged, dramatic showdown that I’ve experienced,” said Matthew Webb with climate change think tank E3G.

The whole setup for how almost 200 countries were supposed to negotiate wasn’t great, he said, and, in the end, things broke down when they couldn’t agree on mentioning a phase-out of fossil fuels.

But meetings schmeetings — that’s not what’s really lighting a fire under countries to fight climate change right now.

“The immediate overwhelming force is really market factors,” said Jay Koh, managing director of the Lightsmith Group. “We’re in the middle of the largest and most significant energy crisis because of the Iran war. So people’s [reliance] on fossil fuels has become really starkly transparent now.”

There is also AI driving massive demand for new energy sources. Renewables are expected to cover 50% of the growth in data center electricity demand. Plus, some ways of fighting climate change are just cheap.

“The cost of energy in renewables has collapsed,” Koh said. “There’s been a 90% decline in the cost of solar power in the last 10 to 15 years.”

Meanwhile, the cost of wind power is down 70% in that time. Sales of electric vehicles are up 8% from just a year ago.

“The fact that EVs are fundamentally better technologies than internal combustion engines, and that 60% of our oil goes into cars means it’s markets by now driving this transition, leading to a collapse in oil demand in the coming decade or two,” said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School.

There is one big part of climate change efforts where markets are not saving the day, though — that would be helping poorer countries cope with the climate change that’s already baked in.

“This is where it hurts the most that we do not have an agreement,” Wagner said.

Foreign aid for natural disasters and rising seas is a government thing — a thing governments can’t agree on.