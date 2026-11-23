A couple of years ago, Seven Stories Press released a book by a Ukrainian debut author named Artem Chapeye. It was called, simply, “The Ukraine.”

“It really is the author's experience getting on a motorcycle prior to the invasion and just riding around the country and meeting people,” said Seven Stories co-publisher and publicity director Ruth Weiner.

She wasn’t sure how audiences would respond. But then, The Washington Post gave the book a really lovely review.

“It bestowed this legitimacy to the book,” said Weiner. “It just can make all the difference.”

There is less of this kind of professional book criticism now. This past February, The Washington Post ended its book review section, known as Book World. Meanwhile, it’s been a little over a year since the Associated Press published a book review. Less book coverage in legacy media has meant changes for how publishers, writers, and booksellers go about their jobs.

A good review in a big publication can help a publisher make the case for a book, according to Kristen McLean with the research company Circana.

“So much of what a publisher is looking for is demonstrations of momentum for a book,” said McLean.

It’s akin to building a fire, where first you’ve got some grass, then you add more kindling, and then bigger sticks — each layer builds upon the previous one.

“Reviews are really important for helping the publisher and the author tell the story of that book,” McLean said.

Fewer professional reviews means there are fewer opportunities for a book to take off. Ruth Weiner at Seven Stories Press said the loss of this kind of coverage is devastating, though she is grateful that other media like Substack, TikTok, and podcasts can still propel a book.

However, she said the internet can also create a kind of echo chamber.

“When one thing kind of rises, it just suddenly bounces around and explodes, and that noise can crowd out a lot of other potential books,” Weiner said.

Weiner’s publicity team does a lot of digging to find the people online whose voices can be heard amid that noise.

“The landscape is certainly far more diffuse, which makes it far more complicated to have an established plan of how any publicity campaign might roll out,” she said.

Meanwhile, authors are expected to do more of their own promotion. Writer Christina Lynch can attest to that. Her most recent book is called “Pony Confidential.” It’s a mystery that was inspired by an ancient Greek poem.

“It is a retelling of ‘The Odyssey,’ with a pony in the role of Odysseus,” laughed Lynch. “Perhaps the strangest retelling of ‘The Odyssey.’”

So, Lynch does a lot of work to reach all the pony fans/mystery lovers/Homer enthusiasts out there. She posts on Instagram and Goodreads, gets connected with book clubs, and even does small online ad buys.

“Compared to 20 or 30 years ago, it's hugely different for authors, when your whole job was to just write books,” said Lynch. “Now 50% of your job is to write the book, and 50% is to promote it.”

Having fewer professional reviews also means the kinds of books that get talked about has changed. It used to be that new releases dominated the conversation around books. Emma Snyder, who owns the Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore, said before the Washington Post Book World went away, if a book got mentioned in it, she’d see an immediate run on it in the store.

“Just from a totally mechanistic operational standpoint for us, it was really helpful,” said Snyder. “It helped us understand the likelihood that a book was going to have a significant sales life.”

Now, with plenty of buzz happening online, older books get noticed a lot.

“People are just going to tell you about the book they're excited about, and that book could have been published in 1789; it could have been published in 1911; it could have been published last year,” said Snyder. “It can inject a little more surprise and serendipity into the process.”

Fullscreen Slideshow Previous Slide 3 of 3 Some notes provide detailed insight into a book's unique themes or structure. Others are short and sweet. Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace 1 of 3 Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore, Maryland, is dotted with handwritten reviews by the store's booksellers. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace 2 of 3 More reviews at Ivy Bookshop. The decline in professional reviewers have made local booksellers' recommendations more powerful. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace Next Slide

There’s also an opportunity for the Ivy staff to make recommendations. In the store, operations manager Amani Jackson pointed to a handwritten note on a shelf talking up a book called “Comfortable with Uncertainty.” (Reminds us of a certain Marketplace podcast.)

“I was like, ‘If you're anxious, this helped me,’” laughed Jackson. “‘Maybe you should read it.’”

Jackson said that little note — called a shelf talker — actually sells a fair number of books

Meanwhile, writer Christina Lynch said she tries to recommend books on social media. She wants other authors to return the favor — but more so, she said it’s exhilarating to help someone find a book they’ll love.

“It's the good feeling that you get when you go to a dinner party and you say, ‘I just finished the most amazing book,’ and people are so grateful,” said Lynch. “Losing yourself in a book is one of the great human experiences.”