After 13 years, the latest installment of Grand Theft Auto is finally coming out on Thursday and will set players back $80 for the standard version and $100 if you opt for the Ultimate Edition with bonus features. While the price tag is higher than the standard $60 or $70 many gamers have gotten used to, the franchise has actually gotten cheaper after you adjust for inflation.

GTA: San Andreas sold for $50 back in 2004 (or $89 in today's dollars), while IV cost $60 when it was released in 2008 ($94 in today's dollars) and V also cost $60 for the standard edition when it was sold in 2013 (roughly $87 after adjusting for inflation).

GTA VI's parent company spent $1 billion to $1.5 billion to make the game, according to estimates.

The transition from physical media to digital, the expansion of the global market and the rise of microtransactions have helped keep prices across the gaming industry stable, experts told Marketplace. But while prices have actually gone down over time, some players have expressed concern about how microtransactions have eroded the gaming experience and what GTA VI's base prices will mean for industry prices going forward.

The cost of producing physical media, including the actual disc and the packaging, is "not trivial," said Andrew Ching, a marketing professor at Johns Hopkins University.

The transition to digital lowered those costs, and also reduced middlemen costs since customers could bypass third-party retailers and purchase a game directly through their console, Ching explained.

While research and development costs have risen over time, the global market for video games was able to expand quickly, leading to an increased volume in sales, Ching said.

The video game industry also began relying more on online subscription services and microtransactions, requiring users to pay for additional in-game features. Rockstar sells a GTA+ membership for $7.99 a month for GTA Online users. GTA Online alone rakes in an estimated $500 million a year for Rockstar.

"Buying the base game is kind of like your entry point into a kind of ecosystem which can extract further revenue, so there's a dark side," said Michael Hamilton, an assistant professor of operations management at Baruch College in New York.

So while consumers have seen video game prices remain steady, revenues haven't stagnated, Hamilton said.

"They have moved the monetization away from that initial purchase and into these small transactions, and I think — a lot of times — in a way that makes the product a worse experience," Hamilton said.

Some gamers are worried that GTA's $80 and $100 price tags will lead to rising prices across the industry (the game's release follows Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Kart World, which also had an $80 price tag).

However, GTA VI might be an unusual case given that it's expected to be the biggest video game release of all time. It's predicted to rake in $3 billion to $5 billion in sales in its first week and cause millions of employees to call in sick.

The industry might use the GTA's price to test the waters and raise prices for other games, but Ching said he thinks it could be harder for others to match that price and be successful.