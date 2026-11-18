After 13 years of waiting, the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto video game series is here.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” drops on Nov. 19 and is expected to be the biggest video game release of all time — if not the biggest entertainment release, period.

For the full scope of economic implications that come with this video game release, “Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams spoke with Victor Matheson. He’s a professor of economics and accounting at College Of The Holy Cross in Massachusetts. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kimberly Adams: I'm looking at some of the estimates around this game. Analysts are predicting sales between $3 billion and $5 billion in just the first week. Can you put that into some context for us compared to other big releases in gaming and other kinds of entertainment?

Victor Matheson: Well, I think the fun thing to look at is look at the opening weekend of “Spider-Man” last summer at the movie theaters. That's been the biggest movie of the year so far, and that had about $350 million on opening weekend. So if “Grand Theft Auto VI” does as well as it's expecting, that means we'll have an opening weekend that's 10 times bigger for this video game than it was for the biggest movie of the year so far.

Adams: There is this estimate from an economist in Spain who thinks that the United States economy could take a $1 billion hit because people are going to take time off of work just to play this game. What's your take on an estimate like that?

Matheson: Well, I think there's three things to take into consideration here: So, first of all, we're talking about $3 billion of economic impact from the game being sold in the first place. Not all of that is in the United States, but you can't do all of the subtracting without doing the adding as well. But even when we go beyond that, when you're talking about people taking off time to do events like this, it's not like your employers are giving you more personal time off just because there's a big video game release. So, indeed, we might have people taking time off, but that just means that that's one less PTO day that people have to take later.

But probably the biggest thing here is: Do we care? Should we be a world where we are concerned primarily with the amount of output we're producing, or should we be a world where we're concerned about the amount of happiness we're making?

Adams: What does this moment mean for sort of the gaming industry more broadly and how you think people view it in terms of its economic impact?

Matheson: So I think there really is a misperception about how much money we spend on various types of entertainment. We think of Hollywood, we think of Taylor Swift, those being the place where the money really comes in. We think about the NFL, right? We think about the World Cup. In fact, video gaming is a gigantic sector, and in terms of entertainment spending, is easily bigger than Hollywood, in terms of movie spending. It's as big as any of the concert series that go on. It's up there with professional sports. So we spend a huge amount of money just sitting in front of our computer screens — an amount that I think would surprise lots of people.