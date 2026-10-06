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Oct 6, 2026

World Cup business keeps kicking after the final whistle

Weeks before the 2026 World Cup, Neighborhood Sports Club opened its doors. “It was just chaos in the best way,” said co-founder Jordan Jesolva.

World Cup 2026by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
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For the World Cup Final, Neighborhood Sports Club hosted roughly 500 customers as they watched on a rented LED screen.
For the World Cup Final, Neighborhood Sports Club hosted roughly 500 customers as they watched on a rented LED screen.
Courtesy Max Ornstil

In 2022, Jordan Jesolva, along with her husband, Dylan Autran, and their friend, Max Ornstil, co-founded Neighborhood Sports Club as a way to stay involved with the game after they finished their professional careers.

The organization included soccer leagues and apparel, but the plan always involved opening up a brick-and-mortar space. In May 2026, just weeks before the first kick of the World Cup, that dream became a reality for NSC.

“And it was just non-stop for the past three months,” Jesolva said. “A lot of people mentioned it was like watching the game at a neighbor’s house.”

NSC’s community cafe and bar was never meant to emulate a sports bar but act as a community hub for Oakland and San Francisco. A place to play, watch, and take in the sport as a community, said Jesolva.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Jesolva about NSC’s journey to a brick-and-mortar space and the 2027 Women’s World Cup next summer.

To listen to the full conversation, click the audio player above.

Jordan and her two other co-founders
Jordan Jesolva (center), along with her husband, Dylan Autran (left), and their friend Max Ornstil (right) began Neighborhood Sports Club in 2022.
Courtesy George Almanza
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