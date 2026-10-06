World Cup business keeps kicking after the final whistle

In 2022, Jordan Jesolva, along with her husband, Dylan Autran, and their friend, Max Ornstil, co-founded Neighborhood Sports Club as a way to stay involved with the game after they finished their professional careers.

The organization included soccer leagues and apparel, but the plan always involved opening up a brick-and-mortar space. In May 2026, just weeks before the first kick of the World Cup, that dream became a reality for NSC.

“And it was just non-stop for the past three months,” Jesolva said. “A lot of people mentioned it was like watching the game at a neighbor’s house.”

NSC’s community cafe and bar was never meant to emulate a sports bar but act as a community hub for Oakland and San Francisco. A place to play, watch, and take in the sport as a community, said Jesolva.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Jesolva about NSC’s journey to a brick-and-mortar space and the 2027 Women’s World Cup next summer.

To listen to the full conversation, click the audio player above.