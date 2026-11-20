Salmon has become a significant part of the American diet in recent decades. In 2025 alone, the U.S. imported $5.8 billion worth of the fish.

Just a few decades ago, salmon wasn’t accessible to Americans — it either came in tins or as a luxury item. Then, things changed.

“Fish producers in Norway and also in Chile are reaching the limits of what they can do with the ecology and biology of the salmon,” said Benjamin Siegel, a history professor at Boston University.

They marketed salmon around the world, and suddenly, everyone wanted salmon all the time. Now, as global demand reaches its apex at the same time that ocean temperatures continue to rise, the favored fish might soon be off the menu again.

Siegel wrote about the rising cost of salmon for The Atlantic. He joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about why salmon supply is no longer meeting demand.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player below the headline.