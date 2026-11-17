Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam in the southwest U.S. represent monumental feats of American engineering from the 1900s. The dams are on the Colorado River and helped create Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

One of their key functions is hydropower. They supply around 6 million people in the West with electricity. But today, the dams aren’t functioning like they once did. The Colorado River system is in a crisis-level drought, and as a result, hydropower generation hit record lows this summer.

“Lake Mead, for example, hit the lowest it has been since it started filling when they built it back in the 1930s,” said John Berggren, a regional policy manager at Western Resource Advocates.

Lake Powell isn’t doing any better. So, there’s less water pushing through Hoover and Glen Canyon Dams and their underwater turbines, which means they’re processing less hydropower.

If those water levels get even lower, “you physically can't move water through those turbines, and so you have to take that hydropower offline,” Berggren said.

Jordan Kern, a professor of industrial and systems engineering at North Carolina State University, said that losing hydropower wouldn’t cause blackouts in the West, “but it would cause electricity prices to go up,” he said.

Kern said that’s because hydropower is pretty cheap compared to natural gas or coal.

“When you lose the cheap stuff, you have to use the more expensive stuff, and prices can go up,” he said.

Cities like Las Vegas only use about 2% hydropower, so replacing that wouldn’t be a huge hit. But eastern Nevada’s Lincoln County is facing a bigger hydropower loss.

“30%, maybe 20% over just the next 18 months,” said Lisa Levine, executive director of the Nevada Rural Electric Association.

Levine said that replacing that power could be about four times as expensive.

“It's really difficult for a small community to absorb those costs,” she said.

Many of these rural communities are made up of ranchers and farmers. Joanna Allhands, strategic communications manager at the Arizona Farm Bureau, said that some irrigation districts rely on hydropower for almost half their energy.

“To be able to pump water to irrigate food and crops,” Allhands said.

She also said that districts are looking to solar and battery projects, but those alternatives won’t fully replace hydropower.