Core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) is an inflation measure that is supposed to strip out the cost of food and energy because they’re so volatile — something the U.S. has been experiencing for a while now.

But a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas shows that higher energy prices are showing up even in core PCE. It’s 3.1% higher than a year ago. Fed economists estimate that between 0.2% and 0.6% of that are the knock-on effects of high fuel prices.

“Ultimately, energy costs have to work their way through the entire ecosystem,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank. “There's not much that shows up at our house or at our store without requiring a fossil fuel to get there.”

Often, energy costs permeate the ecosystem through producer prices — the costs businesses charge each other.

“If the transportation company or the the maker of the product — or ultimately the the retail store at the end — if they think they can raise prices and still sell as many units of of whatever, they will pass that cost along,” Haworth said.

Diesel — which has been especially expensive — is a major contributor, according to Ed Hirs, an economics lecturer the University of Houston.

“Typically, no one can can eat the increased cost of fuel — especially diesel — because it permeates the economy,” Hirs said. “It is passed through all the time.”

The price of transportation services has been particularly sensitive to fuel costs.

“When you think about transportation, you have to think about public transportation,” said Olu Sonola, U.S. head of economic research at Fitch Ratings. “You have to think about airfares. You have to think about buses and rail. Ultimately, they need energy.”

Sonola said that companies across the board generally seem comfortable passing along their higher prices.

“Consumers continue to spend, and until we get to a point where consumers truly push back — which also which basically means demand starts to weaken — you're not probably not going to get rid of the inflationary pressures we're seeing,” Sonala said.