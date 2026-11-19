Is it possible to produce even more oil? Plus: New car prices, Black unemployment, Sysco same-ness, and a utility mystery.
The Treasury Department has increased the frequency of its bond auctions over the last few decades, since it needs to borrow more to finance the national debt.
The agreement lacked details as to how additional refining capacity would be brought to market by the three countries.
A new report from Edmunds says the average price for a new car has finally crested $50,000.
The Black unemployment rate was sliding throughout this past summer, but then it jumped up a full percentage point in September.
Many Milliken, Colorado, residents are seeking answers after receiving alarming water bills this summer, and blame newly installed smart meters. Town officials said there's more to the story.
Sysco is growing its business by expanding its reach to smaller, independently owned restaurants.