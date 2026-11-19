After Thursday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House put out a statement that said, “The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations.”

Gas prices may be a bit lower in the U.S., but diesel is still close to $6. Moreover, the world continues to face a shortage of refining capacity. So this plan should be a fantastic idea — but it isn’t clear how it will work.

Let’s start with the U.S. There’s not much more that American refineries can squeeze out of that tube of toothpaste.

“We're at 96% right now,” said Joe DeLaura, senior energy strategist at Rabobank. “We have no spare capacity. That's why we can't run any harder.”

In Russia, fuel exports out of the country depend on the war with Ukraine, according to Abhi Rajendran, director of oil markets research at Energy Intelligence.

“[It requires] getting the attacks on the Russian refining system to stop, and then getting those refineries kind of repaired and back up and running — the ones that are down — because that's all a process,” Rajendran said. “It takes a while to consistently get them up and commissioned and running.”

And even then, Ukraine could still attack more refineries.

Then, there’s China.

“China is the only country in the world with substantial spare refining capacity,” said Erica Downs, senior research scholar at the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs.

But just because China can refine more oil to export to other countries doesn’t mean it will.

“China's refining system is geared towards the domestic market, and especially since the start of the war, making sure there are enough supplies for China has been the priority,” Downs said.

In this age of energy uncertainty, China is first and foremost thinking about China.

“It's really in a new world post-Iran war, where it it has to be mindful of overseas disruptions and spikes in product prices,” said Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group. “So, it's unlikely that there'll be any progress or any movement from the Chinese side.”

At a time of high prices, words of cooperation to export more fuel sound nice, DeLaura said.

“But there's no ‘there,’ there,” he said.