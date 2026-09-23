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Sep 23, 2026

The Ukraine war is pushing up diesel prices

Attacks on Russian oil refineries have contributed to rising diesel prices in recent months.

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Black smoke rises from the area of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on June 18.
Black smoke rises from the area of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on June 18.
AFP via Getty Images

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The Team

The Ukraine war is pushing up diesel prices