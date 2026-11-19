Local mom-and-pop diners on the East Coast may be getting their frozen fries from the same distributor as one several states away — and is that a bad thing?

Reporter Meghan McCarron wrote for The New York Times about how Sysco, the food distributor, has started to provide food and supplies not just to large chains, but also to smaller restaurants.

“Horrible economic conditions for restaurants are turning more to some place that can leverage these economies of scale, like Sysco,” McCarron said. “But Sysco actually needs a place to grow, and they want to grow into these small businesses.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to McCarron about her recent article on Sysco and American restaurants.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.