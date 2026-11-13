Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Nov 13, 2026

From cookies to sandwiches, private equity is digging into restaurants

Franchise-model restaurants are very attractive to private equity investors, says Courtney Smith at Ravenous. “You can squeeze a lot out of the margins if they're franchises.”

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Download
"Insomnia Cookies became a really big business, and eventually became something private equity invested in," said Courtney Smith at Ravenous.
"Insomnia Cookies became a really big business, and eventually became something private equity invested in," said Courtney Smith at Ravenous.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Private equity is no stranger to the restaurant industry.

Take, for example, Inspire Brands, the holding company behind Arby’s, Dunkin’, and a bunch of other fast food chains — it’s backed by Roark Capital, a private equity firm that, on its website, said that it manages $43 billion in capital.

But what actually happens when private equity gets involved in a restaurant chain? Consider a company like Insomnia Cookies, the maker of what Courtney Smith, co-founder of Ravenous describes as the “soulless private equity cookie.”

“Insomnia cookies is something a guy started in his dorm room in Boston,” Smith said. “It became a really big business, and eventually became something private equity invested in, and now it is massive, all over this country and many others.”

Last year, Insomnia Cookies opened their 350th location, with plans to open more than 75 new bakeries this year.

“Restaurants are very interesting to private equity for a lot of reasons,” Smith said. “One of them, is it franchise-owned? That is a very attractive model because you can squeeze a lot out of the margins if they're franchises.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Smith about her reporting, including a list of private equity-backed restaurant chains that she and her colleagues at Ravenous are tracking.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.

More on private equity

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    4 hours ago
    25:28
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    12 hours ago
    6:39
  • Marketplace Tech
    17 hours ago
    13:02
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    2 days ago
    42:59
  • Million Bazillion
    11 days ago
    29:48
  • Make Me Smart
    5 months ago
    24:33