Given this country’s ongoing budget deficit, and its substantial national debt, it is not terribly surprising that just about every week, the federal government is out there in the market borrowing money.

It does that by selling government bonds. Last week, the Treasury Department auctioned off 10-year notes and 30-year bonds. This week, it sold 20-year bonds, and this coming week, it’ll auction off 2-, 5-, and 7-year notes. And then, the whole cycle repeats itself, month after month after month.

That is a breakneck pace for bond-sale auctions compared to just a couple decades ago when when the Treasury sold long-term debt once a quarter. Back in the 1990s and the early 2000s, the U.S. government didn’t need to borrow as much money as it does now.

“The number of auctions tells you a lot about how much borrowing the government needs to do to finance its business,” said Nellie Liang, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former under secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury under President Biden.

Liang said the debt back in the 1990s was a fraction of what it is today. The government actually ran a surplus for a while in the late ‘90s, so it cut back on bond auctions.

“Over a long history of Treasury market auctions, they will also reduce the frequency, and take some securities out of circulation, if they don’t need to raise financing,” Liang said.

But then came the 2008 financial crisis.

“There was so much stimulus needed to enable the U.S. economy to, for lack of a better word, survive the great financial crisis,” said Michael Lorizio, head of U.S. rates and mortgage trading with Manulife Investment Management.

Lorizio said pumping all of that stimulus into the economy forced the Treasury to borrow a whole lot more.

“We went from what’s now seems a cute $200 billion dollar deficit in the ‘90s and early 2000s, to, during the great financial crisis and coming out of it, materially above a $1 trillion deficit,” Lorizio said.

The Treasury Department could have just sold off more Treasurys at its quarterly auctions. But selling off a lot of bonds all at once can be risky. Investors might not want to buy all that debt. And weak demand drives up interest rates.

“One way that I like to think about it is that it’s like cooking a risotto,” said Will Compernolle, macro strategist with FHN Financial. “You can’t add all of the broth in at one time, in that case the rice is not going to be able to absorb it. You have to do it very slowly.”

So the Treasury Department started holding more auctions. It started selling off 30-year bonds monthly instead of quarterly. It started selling new kinds of Treasurys, including the 3-year note, 17-week bills, and, more recently, a 6-week bill.

“That way, there’s less of a risk that the market is caught flat-footed by an onslaught of issuance hitting the market at one time,” Compernolle said.

Frequent auctions can also be a risk. Michael Lorizio with Manulife said that makes it more likely that the Treasury catches investors on a bad day.

“You may be subject to either an economic surprise, or a geopolitical surprise, or a macro event of any sort,” Lorizio said.

And again, if demand is weak, investors insist on being paid higher interest rates.

But former Treasury official Nellie Liang said holding more auctions also spreads out that risk.

“You don’t know what the interest rate will be that day, but if you issue across multiple days, the odds that all of your debt will be issued at the day when rates are highest will be lower,” she said.

Liang said the Treasury Department wants its auctions to be regular and predictable. It announces, in advance, how much money it’s going to borrow. And it schedules auctions six months ahead of time.

“That lets market participants prepare for what is to come,” she said.

When the market is prepared, Liang said auctions go smoothly. And that can help keep interest rates under control.