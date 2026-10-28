Voters will select a new member of the Texas Railroad Commission, which has nothing to do with regulating trains and everything to do with the oil and gas industry.
Robyn Vincent, a producer and host at WDET in Detroit, discusses some of the big economic news stories out of her state.
It’s midterm season. That means there’s a lot of money being spent to get candidates elected.
As AI chatbots become a source of information for voters, political campaigns are learning how to shape what they say.
Ask a chatbot for help understanding your local elections, and you may run into misinformation, missing context, or overly persuasive answers.
Hyperscaler data centers are relatively new in Minnesota. They’ve sparked a backlash and have become an issue in the midterm elections.
The plan, which could add $1.2 trillion to the country's growing deficit, is seeing resistance from some Republicans — and could also accelerate inflation.
A new Ipsos/Reuters poll finds three in four voters say their cost of living is heading in the wrong direction. Nearly half of registered voters call it their top issue, regardless of party.
Less than eight weeks until midterm elections, the economy remains the center of voters' attention.
The Dallas 2026 Host Committee said it raised $45 million in less than four weeks, though it hasn’t identified the donors.