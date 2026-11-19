The average price of a new car just surpassed $50,000, according to a report from Edmunds. That’s after you take the typical discount of a couple thousand dollars off the sticker price.

Despite that eye-watering average, people are still buying them — they just afford them by spreading out the payments. More than a quarter of new-car buyers are signing up for seven-year car loans, or longer.

Art Wheaton was excited to buy the new, cheap, Ford pickup truck. But then Ford released it and the price tag was higher than he thought it’d be. And that keeps happening.

“If you get rid of all the cheaper cars, all of a sudden the average price goes up as well,” he said.

Wheaton is a professor at Cornell University, and studies the auto industry. He said since wealthy people keep buying new cars, carmakers focus on making luxury cars.

On top of that, nobody buys the base model anymore, said Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds.

“You've already decided the model you like the way it looks, but now it comes down to packages. Do you want an appearance package? You want a winter package? You want a sun and sound package?” he said.

He said once a driver has had a car with remote start and climate-controlled seats, they don’t want to give that up. So they pay more.

“People are packing on something close to like 30% in options alone,” Drury said.

As for what’s next? Ray Shefska, co-founder of CarEdge, is baffled that car prices just keep going up.

“We keep saying, ‘it's not sustainable.’ It's not sustainable, but it is, and it has been, and it continues to be,” he said.

Shefska said at this point, he doesn’t think the average price will stop going up any time soon, because of the people who can pay sticker price.

“Ultimately, the chasm between the haves and the have-nots in this country has never been wider,” he said.

But just because consumers are shelling out doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for ways to save. Edmunds also says hybrid cars’ market share is up 25%, year over year.