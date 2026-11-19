The labor market looks pretty OK right now. According to the October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the economy added 165,000 jobs. The unemployment rate slid down a little to 4.1%. Lots of sectors are hiring.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to watch, said Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center on Policy and Budget Priorities — especially when it comes to Black women.

“If you look at the other kind of metrics of like labor force participation, those are pretty good,” said Ajilore. “But then if you split it by gender, you see that Black women are starting to struggle, especially with being able to find a job, and that the share of Black women with a job has been going down over the last couple months.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Ajilore about the data on Black workers and Black women, and what he’ll be watching in the coming months.

To listen, use the media player above.