A new flood of leaked documents is putting fresh scrutiny on Deutsche Bank, which just reported a third consecutive quarter of record profits.

The documents include more than 15 million internal emails and files, covering the early 2010s through 2021. A group of more than 200 journalists across media outlets across the globe has been analyzing the leaked information, revealing questionable practices, deals with Russian oligarchs, and more.

The investigation is called Inside Deutsche Bank, and Dan McCrum, a reporter at the Financial Times, is among the journalists involved. He recently spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams about the reporting. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kimberly Adams: Can you briefly describe the role that Deutsche Bank plays in the global banking industry?

Dan McCrum: This is one of the most systemically important banks in the world. It's a huge investment bank. It's an enormous retail bank for everyday people in Germany, but also it's one of those key nodes in the financial system for moving money around. So it deals with more than $1 trillion worth of international money transfers every single day.

Adams: Even though this is a German bank, your investigation revealed new information about some high-profile Americans. What did you find?

Deutsche Bank "deals with more than $1 trillion worth of international money transfers every single day," said Financial Times investigative reporter Dan McCrum. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

McCrum: Well, one of the sort of funny things about this story is there's a string of disasters inside the bank to do with technology, and one of them is that during President Trump's first administration, the bank accidentally sends a load of his tax information out to an accountant, along with a whole load of other clients, including some of them connected to the president.

Adams: And there were also new revelations in your investigation about Jeffrey Epstein and his connections to the bank.

McCrum: So the notorious pedophile was one of Deutsche Bank's, I guess, most infamous clients, and it kind of signifies how this bank, for a long time, chased business with people who other banks wouldn't touch. And what we've discovered in this leak of documents is that its business with Jeffrey Epstein was even bigger than we realized — sort of, the number for the amount of transactions it was involved in is almost $600 million worth. That's double what we previously knew.

Adams: How has the bank responded to your investigation so far?

McCrum: I mean, the bank says it has changed fundamentally since its chief executive, Christian Sewing, took over in 2018; he has dealt with all these problems, and that this is old news, we're digging through stories that people knew. In some sense, you know, Deutsche Bank is famous for the huge number of scandals that it ran into in the 2010s, and it's trying to play this down as things which happened in the past. And I would say, well, you know, there are quite a few interesting things which have carried over into the 2020s, and you know, there are decisions under Christian Sewing that I think are worth looking at a little bit more closely, that perhaps he has continued the Deutsche tradition of, at times, sweeping problems under the rug.

Adams: So, what should we be watching for as the rest of the reporting comes out?

McCrum: I think there are still some very interesting stories to come that are going to, I think, surprise people. I mean, some of the details. I think it's the accretion of things that can really matter.