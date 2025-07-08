After Ryan builds his own hip-hop dancing generative AI companion, he and Bridget visit an AI data center to answer Lyric’s question: how do AI companies make money? That’s where they learn why all the money pouring into AI doesn’t mean profits for everyone yet. But the duo get more than they bargain for when an AI data scientist tries to pull the plug!

Binglin Hu

Tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After listening to the episode, try out these related conversation starters with your kids:

Can you tell me about the last time you used or came across AI? Where was it? What happened? When do you think it’s a good idea to use AI? What time sdo you think we shouldn’t use it? How can you tell if something was made by AI or a person? What are some things you can do that AI cannot do? If you found out something you liked was made by AI, would you feel differently about it? Why or why not? *Bonus* Not-so-random-question: If you could make a machine that gave out anything, what would it give out?

Tip Jar

Want to keep the learning going? Start here:

If you wondered what Ryan meant when he asked if AI could be a “bubble,” check out this “Million Bazillion” episode from season 8 about financial bubbles.

In this episode, Bridget and Ryan talked with a CEO of an AI company. Are you interested in learning more about how to become a CEO? Then this Million Bazillion episode is for you.

Grown-ups, you can keep up to date with all of the most recent coverage of AI from “Marketplace” here.

For adults listening with kids, if you want some help figuring out how to talk to your tween about AI, read this guide from PBS.

Gimme 5

Did this episode generate any ideas in the little computer inside your head? If you have a money joke, poem or question you’d like Bridget and Ryan, to answer, send it our way using this online form. We love hearing from you!