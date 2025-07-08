Marketplace®

Season 8Episode 5Jul 8, 2025

How do you become a CEO?

There’s no single road to the top!

How do you become a CEO?
Binglin Hu

Being a CEO is a big job, and nine-year-old Shreen is wondering how to become one! On today’s episode, Bridget and Ryan learn about the different paths people take to be the boss and what it really means to lead a company. (Hint: its not just about meetings and fancy suits). And, guess what? Even CEOs have a boss sometimes, too!

Lean to think like a CEO
Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they’ve learned:

  1. What does CEO stand for and what do they do?

  2. Can you name a famous CEO?

  3. True or False: Does a CEO have a boss? (And…who are they?)

  4. What do you think about the amount of money that CEOs get paid? How much do you think they should make?

  5. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you could be paid in something other than money, what would it be?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to learn more about CEOs, check out these resources!

Gimme Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! If you and your kid listener has five minutes, let us know if your kid has ever started a business, and how it went. Send us your story using this online form.

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

The Team

Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.