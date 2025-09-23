Marketplace®

Million Bazillion

Season 2Episode 9Sep 23, 2025

What is a financial bubble?

Why do some economic markets go … pop?

Binglin Hu

Today, we’re talking about bubbles. Not the kind you play with. The kind that happen in the economy! Bridget and Ryan take a trip down memory lane to answer Jocelin’s question about what caused the 2008 housing bubble. With help from Bridget’s unforgettable treehouse bubble tale, we’ll learn what can happen when prices rise too high, too fast and the bubble finally pops. Plus, why it’s so tricky to spot a bubble before it bursts.

four signs of a financial bubble
Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned about bubbles.

  1. Have you ever experienced FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) or wanted something just because everyone else had it?

  2. What are examples in history when too many people paid way too much money for something and caused a bubble?

  3. If you could build your own treehouse, what would it look like?

  4. Would you rather have a piggy bank that grows your money slowly, or a magic wallet that gives you a surprise amount of money once a year?

  5. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: What’s the most valuable thing you own and why?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more about the housing market and economic bubbles, here are some ideas:

  • Listen to this “Million Bazillion” episode to learn more about the difference between renting and buying a house.

  • Then, check out our episode about recessions and depressions.

  • Want to know more about interest rates? We got you covered with this “Million Bazillion” episode about credit cards.

  • Click here to read about some of the more bizarre bubbles through history.

Gimme 5!

Thanks for listening to this episode! Has your kiddo ever seen a $2 bill? Maybe they got one for their birthday? Found one or even spent it on something cool?

We’re collecting stories from our kid listeners about these rare bills. Record your Million Bazillionaire and send the audio using this online form and we just might include your kid in an upcoming episode! We can’t wait to hear what they have to say.

The Team

