Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Million Bazillion

Subscribe:

Jul 1, 2025

Replay: What is a credit card, and how does it work?

We’ll learn how grown-ups use credit cards and get some tips for being responsible with them. Then the ghost pirates show up.  

Download
Replay: What is a credit card, and how does it work?
Arnel Alinea

Subscribe:

Today, we’re taking it way back to Bridget and Ryan’s first episode together. They’ll work on answering a question that quite a few listeners were wondering about: What are credit cards, besides little pieces of plastic with chips in them? We’ll learn how grown-ups use credit cards in the first place, and some potential pitfalls of swiping. Then things really get out of hand when the ghost pirates show up.

A four-panel comic explaining the basics of credit cards with Ryan, Bridget and Ghost Black Beard.
Arnel Alinea

And now … tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

Credit and credit cards are a complicated topic, so here are some questions to find out what your child has learned so far:

  1. Why would someone want a credit card? In this episode, we saw some responsible and not-so-responsible uses. Can you think of more?

  2. Ghost Blackbeard stole Bridget and Ryan’s card and went on a spending spree. What happens when a credit card gets stolen?

  3. Credit card companies charge interest if you don’t pay your full credit card bill at the end of the month. What is interest?

  4. Credit card users get a score, showing how responsible they are with credit. Why is that score important in the future?

Tip Jar

Parents, here are some ways you can keep the conversation about credit cards going at home. This time, we have help from Joyce Serido, an associate professor and financial expert at the University of Minnesota. She offered these tips that work for credit card users of all ages:

  • If you use a credit card to shop online, check for an “https” URL or a padlock icon in your browser. That indicates the site is secure and it’s safe to enter your card info.

  • Check your credit card statements each month to make sure you actually received the items or services you bought, and that all the totals match your receipts. (Your kid might be able to help you check off your list!)

  • Ryan threw away his credit card agreement, but you shouldn’t! Look it over and make sure you’re prepared to hold up your end of the deal. What’s your interest rate? How much are late fees? If your household has more than one card, how do the cards compare?

  • Check your credit report! Credit scores will help you apply for apartments or get a home loan, but errors are all too common. The University of Minnesota has a useful guide for ordering a copy of your report.

  • And one last thought: Some experts suggest parents should freeze their child’s credit score until they come of age. Consider whether it’s right for your family.

Gimmie Five

If this week’s show felt too complex for your kid, that’s OK! Our free email newsletter course, Million Bazillion Academy, is a great way to build saving and smart shopping fundamentals. Each lesson is tied to an episode of our show and comes with an activity that lets kids apply what they’ve learned in the real world.

Finally, we’d love to hear your kids’ money jokes, money poems and best money tips so we can feature them on the podcast! Send them to us using this online form.

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

The Team

Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.

Replay: What is a credit card, and how does it work?