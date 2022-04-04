Introducing Million Bazillion Academy!
Marketplace’s mission is to make everyone smarter about business, money and the economy, including kids. Introducing our new email newsletter course, Million Bazillion Academy. Read on to get our MBA!
Million Bazillion Academy will help your kids set savings goals, shop smart and have better conversations about money. It’s free and appropriate for all ages, though younger kids might need extra help with the later lessons.
You can start the month-long course at any time. You’ll get a new lesson every week that you and your kids can complete at your own pace. Each lesson comes with a podcast episode, a comic, discussion questions and a fun activity that lets kids apply what they’re learning in the real world.
Ready to enroll? Sign up below.
