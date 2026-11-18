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Rachael Schaffer doesn’t use the word “magic” lightly.

“I'm a very practical woman and may feel silly saying this, but there is something magical about Hurricane Creek,” she said.

Hurricane Creek runs right behind her house, just east of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She moved here a couple of years ago, during a multi-year battle with Lyme disease. She’d get tremors and excruciating pain. But then she’d go outside.

“I would sit there with my eyes closed, and I would listen to the creek, and I would breathe in sunlight and breathe out black. And I’d open my eyes,” she said. “My whole nervous system would just ‘woosh.’ And then the tremors would start again.”

Her health is better, but now she’s worried about the health of the creek. She lives about 10 miles downstream from a proposed hyperscale data center. Applied Digital, the company behind the project, has a permit to let stormwater run off into the creek during construction.

Hurricane Creek was devastated from coal mining pollution. Once those practices stopped, it took decades for the creek to recover. Caleigh Wells/Marketplace

Nick Phillips, executive vice president of external affairs at Applied Digital, said the data center will have retention ponds to control runoff and measures in place to prevent diesel leaks.

“We have no interest in damaging a creek. That's not good for us. That's not good for nature. It's not good for the community,” Phillips said.

But those mitigation strategies don’t assuage the environmental biologists’ fears for nearby wildlife.

“The construction itself is going to free up a whole lot of fine sediments that's going to end up in the river,” said Worth Pugh, coordinator of zoological collections at the University of Alabama. “It literally buries them where they are sometimes, or it buries their habitat, so it's inaccessible to them.”

Pugh’s especially worried about the Birmingham Darter, a two-inch-long, white-yellow fish with bright red and black stripes. It only lives in a different creek, a half hour east, and right now, it’s thriving.

But its very, very small habitat is threatened by another hyperscale data center. That’s why Pugh is wading in the water, counting them.

“We are often documenting the doomed in conservation biology,” he said.

The Birmingham Darter was only identified as a distinct species a couple of years ago. Several environmental groups have threatened to file a lawsuit to get the fish on the endangered species list.

“The real consensus is this is really a dangerous situation for this fish,” said Yale scientist Chase Brownstein, who helped identify it. “These darters are in real, real trouble.”

Brownstein said it takes less than two hours to drive around the fish’s entire habitat. So if a data center made a chunk of the river uninhabitable, he said it would be like removing a continent’s worth of real estate for people.

The developer of the project that threatens the Birmingham Darter, QTS, declined an interview. Its website said it will avoid wetlands and minimize community impact.

Schaffer said if the data centers change the watersheds enough to damage Hurricane Creek behind her house, she’d consider moving. But she’s not sure where she’d run to.

Plan A is to return to her hometown in Posey County, Indiana. But that community is also fighting to stop a data center.

“What I’ve come to believe is that there’s no safe place to hide from the data centers,” she said. “It’s everywhere in small-town America.”