Somewhere between 0.2% and 0.6% annually, according to the Dallas Fed. Plus: Picky holiday shoppers, a floundering salmon supply, and a recap of the week’s economic headlines.
Inside this week’s tech stock sell off, Trump’s meeting with Xi and Putin in China, recent Fed speeches, and more.
Somewhere between 0.2% and 0.6% of inflation in core PCE over the past year is the product of high energy costs, according to a Dallas Fed report.
There's a tension between shoppers and shops right now. Kai explains what that means for the holiday shopping season ahead.
Between warming waters and growing demand from global markets, salmon might return to being a special occasion kind of fish.