It’s been a busy few weeks for one of the biggest changes to U.S. health care policy in years.

Starting next year, roughly 20 million people will need to prove they’re working, volunteering, going to school, or have an exemption in order to keep their Medicaid. That’s the government health insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans.

Republicans pushed through big changes to the program as part of President Donald Trump's tax and spending law from last year, including these so-called “work requirements.”

Dan Gorenstein is the founder and executive editor of Tradeoffs, a nonprofit news organization that covers health policy. He spoke about this with “Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kimberly Adams: So states have been preparing for these rules to go live Jan. 1, but now the federal government's giving them a bit more time. What's been the recent development?

Dan Gorenstein: Yeah, so a bunch of states have warned it would be hard, if not impossible, to implement necessary changes by January. Earlier in November, the Trump administration granted states an extra six months until July 1, 2027, before they start disenrolling or rejecting anyone from Medicaid for failing to meet these new requirements. This delay gives state Medicaid officials more time to refine their systems and minimize how many people lose their health insurance.

Adams: What do we actually know about how changes like these play out? I've seen estimates that something like 5 million people could get kicked off their insurance because of these new rules.

Gorenstein: Yeah, I mean, we've seen this show before. Arkansas implemented a short-lived work requirement experiment back in 2018, where 18,000 people lost their coverage. And research showed that most of those people were still eligible, but were either unaware of the changes or got tripped up by paperwork.

Adams: One of the big challenges that states are facing is getting the word out so people know what they actually need to do in order to keep their coverage. Your team has been reporting on this. What are states doing?

Gorenstein: Sure, they're using a combination of old-school boots on the ground and new- school technology. Here's what Harvard Medicaid researcher Adrianna McIntyre told us.

Adrianna McIntyre: Automation is the ball game. Even before you get to the point of communication. The best way to keep people covered is to ask as little of the enrollee as possible.

Gorenstein: The boots-on-the-ground work leans on trusted messengers, including hospitals, community clinics, advocacy groups, and even insurance companies that manage many people's Medicaid. I talked to Toya Walker. She's a 44-year-old social worker who got trained by a group in New Jersey.

Toya Walker: I look at myself as being like a first responder. Without that information coming from a trusted source like myself, it's like, what's going to happen to the people?

Adams: How confident are these folks that this messaging, these efforts, are actually going to work to keep people enrolled?

Gorenstein: I mean, look, I'm gonna be honest: There's a ton of concern. State resources are tight, and communications, as one consultant told us, can really take a back seat when hard choices get made. And this is a super complicated topic. Some people must meet the new work requirements; others are exempt because they're sick or a caregiver. Who's who? How do you know? Now there's this six-month delay, plus ongoing lawsuits seeking to overturn parts of the law.

Adams: Plus the election results, which will sweep big Democratic majorities into Congress. A lot of these Democrats have promised to prioritize repealing these work requirements. Does that change anything?

Gorenstein: I mean, it adds more uncertainty, right? Of course, repeal is hardly a done deal. It's tough to imagine Republicans and President Trump going along. But at least for right now, Kimberly, the administration has acknowledged that a lot of people could lose their health insurance if this goes sideways, and they're taking a step to avoid that.