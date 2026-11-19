There’s a “Saturday Night Live” sketch making the rounds on social media: a fake ad with a middle-aged guy musing about what to do with his befuddled old dad, who can’t take care of himself anymore.

“You know, that SNL skit went viral; I’ve had 30 different people send it to me,” said Liz Hamel, director of public opinion research at KFF, the nonprofit health research organization. “This resonates so broadly.”

KFF has a new survey out on unpaid caregiving, which finds that three in 10 adults have taken care of an aging, disabled, or chronically ill friend or family member in the last 12 months. About a quarter of those folks spend 15 hours a week doing it; nearly half work full-time.

And the gender gap that the SNL skit portrays is real. KFF’s report finds the majority of unpaid caregivers are women.

“Women ages 50 to 64 — four in 10 of them told us that they’ve been a caregiver in the past year,” Hamel said. “Especially women who are working full-time, they were much more likely than their male counterparts to say that their own mental and physical health had suffered.”

Overall, for both men and women, “about a quarter say that they’ve experienced financial strain or employment impacts,” Hamel said.

Duke University health economist Courtney Van Houtven said that, with an aging population, unpaid caregiving is desperately needed. But it’s not really free.

“We are paying a high cost. There are a lot of labor market effects,” Van Houtven said. “People have to reduce work, which reduces tax revenues. Youth caregivers give up their schooling and don’t go to college. Women retire too early, or they get passed over for promotions.”

And that means they end up saving less for retirement and to pay for long-term elder care when they’ll need it most.