Marketplace®

Episode 1505Dec 19, 2025

How to start the caregiving conversation

Plus, we’ll share some self-care tips for caregivers.

Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

Family caregivers in the United States are increasingly under mental and financial stress. Elizabeth Miller, founder of the caregiver resource platform Happy Healthy Caregiver, is here to help. On today’s show, Miller joins Kimberly to talk about prioritizing self-care and how you start caregiving conversations with family. Plus, we’ll get in the holiday spirit with a round of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

